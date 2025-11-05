Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Day after Bilaspur train crash that killed 11, police file FIR against unidentified people

The crash occurred around 4 pm between Bilaspur and Gatora stations on the busy Mumbai-Howrah section, when the passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 18:29 IST
India NewsTrain CrashChhattisgarhFIRBilaspur

Follow us on :

Follow Us