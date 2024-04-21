ED arrests retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer in liquor 'scam'-linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday morning arrested retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja in liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case, reported PTI.

This comes even after the Supreme Court on April 8 had quashed the money laundering case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and his son Yash in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam, saying there were no proceeds of the crime.

In July last year, the ED submitted a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in the alleged liquor scam case in a PMLA court in Raipur in which it claimed Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged 'liquor scam' that began in 2019 in Chhattisgarh and the amount should have gone to the state exchequer.

A criminal syndicate led by Anil Tuteja and businessman Anwar Dhebar (brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar) had turned these objectives upside down, the ED claimed.

This syndicate comprises senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and officials of the excise department, it had said.

Early this year, Chhattisgarh's Economic Offence Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau also registered a case in the alleged liquor scam against 70 persons, including Congress leaders, and companies based on a report of the ED.

(With PTI inputs)