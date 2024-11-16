Home
india chhattisgarh

Five Naxalites killed, 2 security personnel injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

The bodies of five Naxalites and a cache of firearms have been recovered from the spot so far, the official said, adding that a search operation is still underway in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 09:27 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 05:36 IST
India News Chhattisgarh Naxal

