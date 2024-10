Four Naxals, one of them carrying Rs 2 lakh reward, surrender in Sukma district

The four, Midiyam Bhima, Sodi Munna alias Manoj, Muchaki Deva and Sula Muchaki alias Kawasi, turned themselves in citing atrocities committed by Naxals on tribals, and disapproved of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.