IISc researcher leads Bastar village to water supply without electricity

Bengaluru: The efforts to address irrigation scarcity in Chhattisgarh, led by an Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researcher over 10 years, have resulted in a sustainable water pumping system that requires zero electricity, in a village in the state’s Bastar district.

The project in Taipadar village, led by Punit Singh, Associate Professor at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, IISc, uses low-head check dams and cascades of such dams along rivers, with turbine pumps installed to pump water without any electricity.

The turbine uses about 90 per cent of the river water flow at low head to generate power, specifically torque and speed, which is used to drive standard submersible multi-stage pumps. “The novelty lies in the precise design of the system. Depending on specific site conditions, where the water head ranges from 2-4 metres, the objective is to lift and transport water to different elevations, usually between 15 and 25 metres, or even up to 30 metres as required,” IISc said.

Singh started working on developing turbine pumps for electricity generation during his PhD at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany. On his return to India in 2009, he pursued the possibility of deploying ram pumps in Chhattisgarh, starting with Taipadar. The KSB Pumps Trust in Germany sponsored two turbine pumps with power generation capabilities. Singh invested about Rs 50 lakh in a ram pump sourced from Rife, USA, and in the three years-long construction work.