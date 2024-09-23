Man dies of snakebite in Chhattisgarh; villagers burn reptile alive on his funeral pyre

Korba (Chhattisgarh): A 22-year-old man died after a venomous snake bit him in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, following which locals burnt the reptile alive on his funeral pyre.

After the incident on Sunday, some locals said they feared the snake might harm someone else also, hence they burnt it on the pyre.

A district official said there was a need to educate people about these reptiles and snakebite management.