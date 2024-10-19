Man mauled to death by wild bear in Chhattisgarh

<p>Korba: A 38-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, after he entered the animal's den to observe its movements, forest officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the deceased, identified as Ishwar, a resident of Dhanras village in Katghora forest division, was out in a forest to graze his cattle, said Kumar Nishant, Katghora Divisional Forest Officer.</p>.<p>As per the preliminary information, while grazing his cattle, Ishwar went near a cave where the bear was hiding in a bid to watch it. But the bear suddenly attacked the man and a cow, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.</p>.Paramilitary jawan shoots self dead with AK-47 during duty at coal mine in Chhattisgarh.<p>After being alerted about it, the forest personnel reached the spot and informed the police, following which the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.</p>.<p>The kin of the deceased were given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of 5.75 lakh will be given after completing the required formalities, he added.</p>.<p>Locals have been alerted not to venture into the forest, he added. </p>