Man mauled to death by wild bear in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the deceased, identified as Ishwar, a resident of Dhanras village in Katghora forest division, was out in a forest to graze his cattle, said Kumar Nishant, Katghora Divisional Forest Officer.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 07:29 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 07:29 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhbear attack

