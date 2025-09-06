Menu
'Mujhse nahi ho paya, I'm sorry, papa': MBBS student dies by suicide in hostel room in Chhattisgarh

Himanshu Kashyap, 24, was found hanging in his hostel room on the college campus within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, City Superintendent of Police Bhushan Ekka said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 15:44 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 15:44 IST
