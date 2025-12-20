<p>Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, the head of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Mohamed Abu Selmia, told Reuters on Friday.</p><p>The Palestinian civil emergency service said in a statement most of the killed are children, in addition to a number of wounded who were transferred to hospitals for treatment.</p><p>The civil defence added they were only able to recover the bodies after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) coordinated with the Israelis.</p>.Russian missiles attack port infrastructure near Ukraine's Odesa, kill seven and injure 15.<p>With those five killed, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire rose to 400 since the ceasefire began in October, according to the health ministry.</p><p>Israel said three soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants in Gaza over the same period.</p><p>The Israeli military said later on Friday that a number of suspicious individuals were identified in command structures west of the Yellow line, and the troops fired at them.</p><p>"The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area, and the details are under review", Israeli military said in a statement.</p>