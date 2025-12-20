Menu
Israeli attack on school shelter in Gaza City kills 5 Palestinians

With those five killed, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire rose to ⁠400 since the ceasefire ⁠began in October, according to the health ‌ministry.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 22:57 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 22:57 IST
