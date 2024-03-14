Naxalite wanted in over 100 cases held in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Bijapur: A Naxalite wanted in more than 100 cases, including murder and abduction, and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

Sudhakar alias Undam (55), who was active as a divisional committee member of Maoists, was apprehended in a forest between Gundam and Puvarti villages during an operation by security personnel on Tuesday, an official said.

The operation involving personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), 210th battalion of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, and local police, was launched from Basaguda police station, he said.