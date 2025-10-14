<p>Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalite">Naxalites</a> have killed a worker of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, suspecting him to be a police informer, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Satyam Punem, a resident of Mujalkanker under Ilmidi police station limits, was strangled to death by Naxalites on Monday night in the area, a police official said.</p>.<p>After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot, he said.</p>.16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur; 9 of them carry total Rs 48 lakh bounty.<p>In a handwritten pamphlet found at the spot, Madded area committee of Maoists claimed that Punem was acting as a police informer. The pamphlet said he continued to help the police despite being warned three times by the Maoist outfit, according to the police.</p>.<p>With this incident, nearly 40 persons have lost their lives in Maoist violence so far this year at separate places in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bijapur">Bijapur</a>.</p>.<p>Earlier, 11 BJP leaders and workers were killed between January 2023 and December 2024 in separate incidents in the division. </p>