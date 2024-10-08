Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

<p>A 55-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/chhattisgarh-india">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The body of the victim, identified as Kanhaiya Tati, was found near a government school in Poshanpalli village under Bhopalpatnam police station limits on Tuesday morning, a police official said.</p>.<p>After being alerted, a police team was sent to the area in the morning, he said.</p>.Naxals 'biggest violators' of human rights of tribals: Amit Shah.<p>"As per preliminary information, Naxalites took Tati, a resident of Poshanpalli, and killed him using sharp-edged weapons after accusing him of acting as a police informer," the official said.</p>.<p>The police team has launched a search operation in the area to trace assailants, he added.</p>.<p>With this incident, 51 persons have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, according to police. </p>