Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

With this incident, 51 persons have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 07:01 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 07:01 IST
India NewsmurderChhattisgarhinformersNaxalitesChhattisgarh News

