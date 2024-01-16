JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Naxalites kill villager in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The incident came to light after some villagers informed the police about Punem's body lying on the road. A police team later reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 19:44 IST

Follow Us

Bijapur: Suspected Naxalites killed a man in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in an attack said to be a 'retaliation' for the death of their 'commander' in a gunfight with security personnel last week, police said on Monday.

The body of Rishu Punem was found on Monday morning near Pusnar village under Gangalur police station limits, an official said.

The incident came to light after some villagers informed the police about Punem's body lying on the road. A police team later reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

Naxalites killed Punem in a fit of rage after Gangalur Area Committee Militia Commander Toya Potam was gunned down in an encounter between security personnel and red rebels near Pusnar village on January 12, the official added.

A search was on in the area to nab the Naxalites responsible for the villager's killing, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 January 2024, 19:44 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalite

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT