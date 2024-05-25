One killed, six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh

Bemetara: One person was killed and at least six were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.

Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams were rushed to the site, he said.

“While six persons injured in the blast were taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur for treatment, one person was brought dead,” Public Relations Officer of the hospital Shubhra Singh told PTI.