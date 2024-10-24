Home
President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh from October 25

Security has been stepped up in Raipur and Durg districts and traffic will be diverted at some locations in these districts on Friday and Saturday.
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 07:33 IST

