india chhattisgarh

Seven dead, 14 injured as passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 12:00 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 12:00 IST
Train accident India News Chhattisgarh

