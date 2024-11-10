Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh

<p>Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): Two children were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, a forest official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday night on Tongtaiyya hill near Maheshpur village under Ramanujnagar forest range, the official said.</p>.<p>He said the victims, Dishu (11) and his sister Kajal (5), belonged to the Pando tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, he said.</p>.<p>As per preliminary information, a herd of 11 elephants attacked a hut on the hill. While the parents managed to escape, the tuskers trampled the children to death, he said.</p>.<p>Forest and police personnel reached the spot and sent bodies for post-mortem, he said.</p>.<p>The kin of the deceased have received instant relief of Rs 25,000 each, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be disbursed after formalities, the official said.</p>.<p>Following the attack, four other huts on the hill were vacated, and residents were shifted to Premnagar, he said, adding that efforts were underway to chase the herd away.</p>.<p>Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, have been a cause of concern for the last decade. The menace has gradually been spreading to districts in the central region.</p>.<p>The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod and Balrampur.</p>.<p>According to the forest department, more than 300 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years.</p>