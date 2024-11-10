Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh

He said the victims, Dishu (11) and his sister Kajal (5), belonged to the Pando tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 15:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 15:05 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhelephant menace

Follow us on :

Follow Us