Two die in Raipur building fire

Police were alerted after flamers were seen raging on the second floor of the residential-cum-commercial building situated near Mini Mata Chowk late this evening, a senior police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 20:02 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 20:02 IST
