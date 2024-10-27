Two die in Raipur building fire

<p>Raipur: Two persons died and two others were injured after a fire erupted in a building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>Police were alerted after flamers were seen raging on the second floor of the residential-cum-commercial building situated near Mini Mata Chowk late this evening, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>Police personnel, a fire tender, and an ambulance were rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.</p>.CRPF head constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.<p>"Thick smoke filled the building's premises. A man and a woman were found lying unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead," he said.</p>.<p>Two others were rescued in the injured condition and hospitalised, the official said.</p>.<p>The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, he said.</p>.<p>"The cause of the blaze is not immediately known. Local people said they heard a blast before the fire broke out," the official said, adding that an investigation is underway. </p>