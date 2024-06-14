Two jawans injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.
The incident took place around 6:30 am in the forest near Kutul village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.
Two ITBP personnel came in contact with the IED triggering an explosion that caused superficial splinter injuries to them, he said.
The wounded jawans were rushed to a hospital here and they were said to be out of danger, he said, adding that a search operation is under way in the area.
Published 14 June 2024, 07:37 IST