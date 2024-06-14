Home
Two jawans injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Two ITBP personnel came in contact with the IED triggering an explosion that caused superficial splinter injuries to them.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 07:37 IST
Narayanpur: Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 6:30 am in the forest near Kutul village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.

Two ITBP personnel came in contact with the IED triggering an explosion that caused superficial splinter injuries to them, he said.

The wounded jawans were rushed to a hospital here and they were said to be out of danger, he said, adding that a search operation is under way in the area.

Published 14 June 2024, 07:37 IST
