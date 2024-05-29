Home
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The gunfight took place in a forest under Madded police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 06:56 IST
Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest under Madded police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites along with weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.

The operation was still underway and further details were awaited, he said.

With this incident, 118 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On May 23, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.

On May 10, 12 naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

Ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.

Before that, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the state's Kanker district on April 16, according to police.

Published 29 May 2024, 06:56 IST
