Chief, finance secretaries of 18 states appear in SC, say they complied with SNJPC proposals

"We have no pleasure in calling the chief and finance secretaries of the states, but consistently the counsels of states have been absent during the hearings," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for West Bengal, spoke about the state's compliance with the SC judgement and directions.

In a spectacle of sorts, the chief secretaries and finance secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, Haryana and Odisha appeared in the CJI’s courtroom and were seen assisting their lawyers.

Some chief secretaries tried until as late as August 22 to avoid personal appearance by rushing to the court through their lawyers, saying they have substantially complied with the directions and pleading to be allowed to appear virtually. The bench, however, did not relent and said it cannot make exception for a few bureaucrats.

"I can see there is no substantive compliance. They will have to personally appear before us or we will issue non-bailable warrants (NBW) against them," the CJI had warned on August 22.

On Tuesday, the bench was satisfied with the compliance of its January 4 judgement and earlier directions by the 18 states and UTs and closed the proceedings.

It said the top bureaucrats need not appear physically anymore.

In case of some states, the court said their respective finance department authorities will have to settle within four weeks the arrear claims pertaining to pay, pension and allowances raised by judicial officers.

At the outset, senior advocate K Parmeswar, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the matter, said some states like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have complied with the directions.