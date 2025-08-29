Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Chief Justice of India administers oath to new Supreme Court judges

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai read the oath to the judges in a swearing in ceremony attended by all the Supreme Court judges and advocates in its premises.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 07:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 07:10 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us