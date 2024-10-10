Home
Child marriage numbers plummet in India

In a study conducted across all the districts by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, over 1002 such cases were reported in 2022, a fall from the 1050 reported in 2021.
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 16:58 IST

