China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

Asked about the map issue as he was leaving for Karnataka, Gandhi told reporters, "I have just returned from Ladakh and I have been saying for years that what the PM has said, that not one inch of land has been lost in Ladakh, is an absolute lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land."

"This map issue is very serious but they have already taken away our land and the PM should say something about that too," the former Congress president said.