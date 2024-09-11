'Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh': Rahul terms Modi's handling a 'disaster'

During an interaction at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi hasn't handled China well at all.
Gandhi, who is in Washington DC, United States, opined that there is no reason for Chinese troops to be sitting in India's territory and also asked that if America would react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 sq km of their territory.
He said, "If you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 sq km of our territory handling something well, then maybe... we have got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster.
"How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 sq km of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well? So, I don't think (PM) Modi handled China well at all. I think there's no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory," the LoP said.
Gandhi also alleged that democracy in India for the last 10 years was broken, but now it is fighting back.
“I have seen the government of Maharashtra just being taken away from us. I've seen it with my own eyes. I've watched it, as our legislators have been bought in and hooked off and suddenly became BJP legislators. So Indian democracy has been under attack, has been very badly weakened, and now it's fighting back. And I'm confident that it'll fight back,” Gandhi said.
He said, "We fought an election with our bank accounts frozen. I don't know any democracy where that's happened. Maybe that type of thing happened in Syria or used to happen in Iraq. But we literally sat during our election and spoke to our treasurer, and he says, well, we have no money. Now, you can have a resilient voter. You still need to run campaigns. You still need to have conversations. You still need to have meetings,"
At a press conference which was held on Tuesday at the prestigious National Press Club in US, Gandhi supported Modi's policies on Pakistan.
Gandhi indicated that the Congress is in alignment with the ruling BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on major foreign policy issues like the relationship with the US, no talks with Pakistan unless the flow of terrorism is stopped, and concerns over extremist elements in Bangladesh and Israel.
“Pakistan's instigation of terrorism in our country is holding the two countries back. We are not going to accept Pakistan carrying out terror acts in our country. We're just not going to accept it. And until they keep doing that, there's going to be problems between us,” Gandhi said.
The Congress MP said “No” when asked if the Kashmir issue is holding the two South Asian nations away from a dialogue.
Published 11 September 2024, 03:29 IST