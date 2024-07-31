Climate change and unplanned development triggering landslides, say experts

Mumbai: Following the devastating landslides in the Wayanad district of Kerala, experts claimed that climate change and unplanned development, are to blame for the catastrophic landslides other than the meteorological factors.

Geographically, Kerala is bounded by Arabian Sea to its west and the Western Ghats to its east. This makes it highly susceptible for heavy rains during the season. Orography has a strong effect on rainfall distribution in the mountainous region of Kerala. The rainfall potential of the region increases from the coastal belt towards the Western Ghats, reaching a maximum on the windward side of the Ghats and rapidly decreases on the leeward side. The rainfall characteristics over Kerala are unique because of the influence of isolated steep-sloped structures separated by the wide Palghat gap.

“Climate change is drastically changing rainfall patterns in Wayanad. What was once a cool, humid environment with year-round drizzles and monsoon rains, is turning into one marked by drier, hotter summers and intense downpours during the monsoons. This change has increased the risk of landslides. Dry soils absorb less water and heavy rainfalls cause run-offs that can lead to landslides, such as the ones we've seen this week,” said Mariam Zachariah, Research Associate, Imperial College London.