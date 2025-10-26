<p>A social media post from an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has taken a storm on internet recently. It was posted by an aviation journalist, as mentioned in her profile. It shows one of the aircraft cabin crew's defect logbook, in which it was mentioned that a passenger from the same flight found a cockroach inside the aircraft.</p><p>But wait, that's just not it. There's a plot. As per the rule, the cabin crew had jotted down the complaint filed by the passenger in a defect logbook, along with a rectification step that was taken by the aircraft authorities.</p>.Delhi-bound Air India aircraft suffers bird hit; returns to Nagpur.<p>The cabin crew's response to the complaint goes says: "Cockroach hanged to until death," and this is what made her logbook go viral on social media. It was recoded on October 24.</p>.<p>Social media users, on the other hand, started reacting to the viral post with some amazing comments.</p><p>One user wrote, "I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not." Another epic comment was "Body handed over to catering as family not traceable."</p><p>A few more interesting reactions go like, "Why just hanged? Should have stoned to death," while other commented, "Did they use tea bag strings to hang?"</p><p>However, one concerned user replied, "How did you get this Air India cabin flight log from? You are just putting those crew members in danger of losing their job if you know how they employees in AI are treated. I suggest you rather delete this post immediately for the sake of the AI crew who flew on that sector."</p><p>Despite of getting several reactions on social media, Air India has not responded to this viral post yet.</p>