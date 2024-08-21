Comeback of RSS leader Ram Madhav into BJP hints at changing dynamics in party

Madhav, formerly a spokesperson of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was brought into the fold of the BJP in 2014, with Assam being one of his early assignments. By 2016, due to his contributions and entry of Congress strongman Himanta Biswa Sarma into the party, the BJP formed its first government under Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam. This led to the BJP consequently forming governments in other states in the region.

In 2014, the BJP emerged as the second largest party in J&K, with 25 seats in the 111-member assembly, behind only the People’s Democratic Party which won 28 seats. He was instrumental in stitching the PDP-BJP alliance, a coalition of two parties on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum.

Madhav later rose to be a general secretary of the BJP, but soon after his tenure ended in 2019, the BJP did not give him any responsibility, leading to rumours that his relations with the top brass had soured.

Sources in the BJP said that Madhav’s appointment came after meetings between the RSS and the BJP with the latter agreeing to relying on his expertise in the region for the crucial upcoming elections. Ironically, Madhav was kept out of the discussions on the Abrogation of Article 370.