Comedian Munawar Faruqui's security increased after threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

<p>Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui could be the latest target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to revelations made during the interrogation of Baba Siddique’s assassins by the Mumbai police.</p><p>As per the Mumbai police, Lawrence Bishnoi has prepared a ‘hit-list’ and Munawar’s name was added after he passed on a remark on Hindu gods at one of his events.</p><p>Lawrence Bishnoi is extremely angry with the comedian for passing vulgar remarks against Hindu gods and mocking them, said the police.</p><p>As a result, security for Munawar Faruqui and his family has been increased, and Munawar has been advised to stay cautious. Munawar, who is currently holidaying in Abu Dhabi will analyse the situation on his return to India.</p>.<p>Reports also indicate that a henchman chased Munawar Faruqui back in September. In the past few years, Munawar has faced serious allegations from Hindu groups asserting that he hurt their feelings during one of his shows, which he has strongly refuted.</p><p>In 2021, Munawar also faced an arrest for allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities during his stand-up shows.</p><p>The entertainment fraternity is shocked about the shooting incidents by the Bishnoi gang at Salman Khan's house and the killing of his close associate and NCP leader Baba Siddique.</p><p>The police report that the enmity between Bishnoi and Salman became public in 2018 when Bishnoi declared during a court appearance in Jodhpur, "We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I haven’t committed any crimes; they are wrongfully accusing me."</p><p>Lawrence, the well-known gangster, continues to harbour vengeance for Salman, even while behind bars for the infamous blackbuck poaching case that took place in 1998 during the filming of <em>Hum Saath-Saath Hain</em> in Rajasthan, irking the entire Bishnoi community which reveres the animal.</p>