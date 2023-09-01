Modi govt sets up panel to explore 'one nation, one election'; to be headed by Ram Nath Kovind

A day after the Modi government announced its decision to convene a “special” five-day session of both Houses beginning September 18, it has constituted a committee headed by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', according to PTI.
The special session will be held days after the G20 summit in Delhi, which is being projected by the government as a sign of the rise in India’s international standing.
The speculations on the legislative agenda of the “special session” swirled around the legislative business that would have a strong political messaging ahead of the next general elections.
‘One Nation-One Election’ Bill, discussed in a section of the media, has been on the government agenda for a while. The proposed statute would provide for holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
(With DHNS inputs)