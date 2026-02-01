Menu
Community-owned SHE Marts to be set up for women SHG entrepreneurs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The FM said, 'Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihood to being owners of enterprises.'
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:21 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 09:21 IST
