<p>New Delhi: Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, community-owned retail shops will be set up for the women entrepreneurs from self-help groups, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> said on Sunday. </p><p>Presenting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget">Union Budget</a> in the Lok Sabha, the minister called it the "next step" for these self-help group (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shg">SHG</a>) members, towards being "owners of enterprises".</p>.<p>"Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihood to being owners of enterprises," Sitharaman said. </p>.Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for.<p>"'Self Help Entrepreneur - SHE Marts' will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within cluster-level federations through enhanced and innovative finance instruments," she said.</p>.<p>A Lakhpati Didi is a woman member of an SHG whose annual household income reaches at least Rs one lakh.</p>.<p>According to the Rural Development Ministry, over two crore women have become Lakhpati Didis so far, and the target is to have three crore women SHG members achieve Rs 1 lakh annual income by 2027.</p>