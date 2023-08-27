Companies go creative with ads to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's moon landing

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Resultantly, there was an atmosphere of ecstasy, joy and celebration at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex.

It was in a way a 'journey' from agony to ecstasy -- the emotions could not have been more contrasting.

When the Chandayaan-2's lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface nearly four years ago, failing in its mission to achieve a touchdown, ISRO scientists were crestfallen. But on Wednesday, when its successor made a soft landing on the lunar surface, the mood was predictably exuberant.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed as the scientists and technical staff chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (Victory to Mother India), 'Vande Mataram' and 'India-India'.

