Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Companies go creative with ads to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's moon landing

There was an atmosphere of ecstasy, joy and celebration at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex as the country's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's lander module successfully made a touchdown on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 15:52 IST

Follow Us

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Resultantly, there was an atmosphere of ecstasy, joy and celebration at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex.

It was in a way a 'journey' from agony to ecstasy -- the emotions could not have been more contrasting.

When the Chandayaan-2's lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface nearly four years ago, failing in its mission to achieve a touchdown, ISRO scientists were crestfallen. But on Wednesday, when its successor made a soft landing on the lunar surface, the mood was predictably exuberant.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed as the scientists and technical staff chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (Victory to Mother India), 'Vande Mataram' and 'India-India'.

As the country rejoices this incredible feat, social media handles of various companies also impressed with their creative ads on the moon lander. Here are some of them:

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 August 2023, 15:52 IST)
ISROSpaceChandrayaan-3AdvertisementTrendingAds

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT