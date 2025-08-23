<p>Staff Selection Commission (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ssc">SSC</a>) has announced procedural reforms to reduce time involved in government hiring. Recruitment processes which used to stretch from 15-18 months have now been cut short to 6-10 months.</p><p>The SSC has also shifted to conduction of computer-based examinations leaving behind the pen-paper model.</p><p>Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jitendra-singh">Jitendra Singh</a> has also informed the Rajya Sabha that the notice period for examinations has been reduced to 21 days from 45.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/ssc-recruitment-now-takes-months-not-years-as-e-dossier-and-tiers-scrapped-2775272-2025-08-22" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>India Today</em>, number of tiers in specific exams have also been reduced including descriptive papers in all test, with an exception of Combined Hindi Translators Examination. </p><p>According to the reforms, interview stages have also been scrapped and document verification of selected candidates will be managed by SSC and/or by the ministries and departments which have advertised about the vacancies.</p><p>An online centralised e-dossier system has been launched an by the SSC to provide role-based access for authorised officials. The platform will also track each record through unique identifiers.</p><p>Singh said that coordination between SSC and ministries will be improved due to the platform and will also reduce dependence on physical documents.</p>.Bengal teacher who lost job after Supreme Court verdict on SSC appointments dies of cerebral attack.<p>According to the publication, the e-dossier system had already been applied in examinations - Combined Graduate Level 2024, Combined Higher Secondary Level 2024, Junior Engineer 2024, and the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar 2024.</p><p>The Minister also mentioned that these changes have helped in accelerated validation of dossiers leading to quick pre-appointment verification.</p><p>The SSC has also provided more language options for candidates. Three examinations under the SSC - Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar, Combined Higher Secondary Level, and Constable (General Duty) - have been conducted in 13 regional languages (in addition of Hindi and English) since 2022.</p><p>According to India Today, civil services examinations also provides candidates options to write their answers in any of the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. </p><p>The 13-language model has also been adopted by recruitment bodies like the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).</p>