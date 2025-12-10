Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress, BJP push their views in Lok Sabha on CJI on panel to select CEC

Participating in the debate on 'election reforms', Congress' K C Venugopal questioned the government on excluding the CJI from the election committee to appoint CEC and fellow ECs.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsCJILok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us