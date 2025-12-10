Menu
Kohli rises to No 2 in ODI rankings, Rohit retains top spot

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill retained his fifth spot despite missing the three-match series while stand-in skipper KL Rahul rose two places to 12th overall after making two fifties in the rubber.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 10:05 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 10:05 IST
