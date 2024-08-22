Congress demands JPC probe into latest Hindenburg allegations, says SEBI chief must go

"The chairperson, in her statement, said the consultancy firm had been disclosed to the SEBI and that her husband used it for his consulting business after retiring from Unilever in 2019. However, according to company records for the financial year ended March 2024, the SEBI chairperson still holds shares in the consulting firm. She was therefore possibly sharing in profits from the firm, which as noted previously, violates the SEBI's 2008 policy," Lamba argued.