Congress didn't appoint any tribal CMs in 21st century, barring in northeast, alleges Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday alleged that the Congress has not appointed any tribal chief minister in the 21st century, barring the largely tribal-dominated northeastern states.

Vaishnaw, the new Information and Broadcasting Minister, said in a post on X that the BJP had appointed four tribal leaders as chief ministers -- Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda (both Jharkhand), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) and Mohan Majhi (Odisha).

Majhi was elected as the Odisha chief minister at a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in the state on Tuesday.