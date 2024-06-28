Congress flouting traditions, says Kiren Rijiju on Lok Sabha disruptions

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday slammed the Congress for stalling the Lok Sabha proceedings without taking up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and accused it of flouting parliamentary conventions.

Rijiju's remarks came soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid opposition protests for a dedicated discussion on the NEET issue ahead of the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

"The government is ready for discussion on any issue, but the attitude of the Congress to stall parliamentary proceedings is not good. I condemn the manner in which the Congress is flouting parliamentary traditions and conventions," the minister said.

Rijiju said as per parliamentary conventions and traditions, the debate on the Motion of Thanks takes precedence over every other discussion in the House.

"But, Congress raised such an issue which was against the dignity of the House. Congress party leader said there should be no discussion on the Motion of Thanks and other issues should be discussed first," the minister said.