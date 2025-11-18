<p>New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Masood faced criticism from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> after he referred to suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi as a “misguided youth.” </p><p>BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of placing “vote-bank politics” above national interest and said that for political gain, the party has repeatedly tried to downplay acts of terror. </p><p>A video of the accused Umar Ul Nabi has surfaced during the investigation where he is seen coolly defending his actions preemptively. He claims that he was involved in a “martyrdom operation” and tried to justify the suicide blast that be later carried out near the Red Fort.</p>.Delhi blast case | Suicide bomber Umar Nabi's 'martyrdom' videos expose plot behind Red Fort suicide attack.<p>Masood had told reporters that Umar Ul Nabi’s actions were against Islam. “The video (of accused Umar Ul Nabi), I do not agree with it at all. Suicide is not permissible in Islam under any circumstances. By killing innocent people, you are acting against the country. These are misguided people whose words cannot present the picture of Islam,” he said.</p><p>Poonawala sent out a post on X criticising it. “On a day that a chilling new video of suicide bomber Umar Nabi has emerged where he is seen justifying his act of terror before carrying out the attack near Delhi's Red Fort, Congress MP Imran Masood calls him ‘bhatka hua yuva’ (misguided youth),” his post read. </p>