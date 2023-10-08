Congress questions PM Modi's silence on caste census

A day after the Rajasthan government issued orders for a caste survey, Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the issue of a caste census and asked why the BJP-ruled states were not conducting such an exercise to ensure social justice.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi had met delegations of many communities during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, and during that time, several OBC delegations had specifically raised the demand for a caste census.

"Rahul Gandhi took their words very seriously. Now the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct a caste based survey in accordance with their sentiments. This is a welcome step," Ramesh posted on 'X'.