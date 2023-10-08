Congress questions PM Modi's silence on caste census

A day after the Rajasthan government issued orders for a caste survey, Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the issue of a caste census and asked why the BJP-ruled states were not conducting such an exercise to ensure social justice.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi had met delegations of many communities during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, and during that time, several OBC delegations had specifically raised the demand for a caste census.
"Rahul Gandhi took their words very seriously. Now the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct a caste based survey in accordance with their sentiments. This is a welcome step," Ramesh posted on 'X'.
Sharing the Rajasthan government's order on the caste survey, he said this will especially help in making policies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and it is also very important to ensure social justice and giving rights to people as per their population.
"The question is why such initiatives are not being taken in any BJP ruled state and why is the Prime Minister silent on the issue of caste census," Ramesh added.
The remarks come against the backdrop of Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala making it clear that caste surveys will be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh if the party is voted to power.