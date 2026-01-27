<p>Bengaluru: A family dispute involving television actress Kavya Gowda has escalated into a police case, with complaint and counter-complaint being lodged at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20police">Ramamurthy Nagar police station</a>.</p><p>Based on the complaints, police have registered FIRs against eight persons. The case pertains to allegations of assault and verbal abuse following a domestic altercation between two brothers and their wives.</p><p>Kavya and her husband Somashekhar, along with Premalatha and her husband Nandeesh, approached the police with separate complaints.</p><p>Somashekhar and Nandeesh are brothers and reside in the same house along with their parents.</p>.Bengaluru police arrests 12 for brutal murder of rowdy-sheeter; police to invoke KCOCA.<p>According to the complaint filed by Kavya’s sister Bhavya Gowda, the actress was assaulted during the altercation and her husband Somashekhar was allegedly stabbed with a knife.</p><p>In a counter-complaint, Premalatha alleged that she too was assaulted and that her mangalsutra was forcibly snatched during the incident.</p><p>Police said both sides have accused each other of physical assault and abuse, and FIRs have been registered accordingly, the police said.</p><p>Kavya has acted in several popular television serials, including Seetavallabha, Gandhari and Radha Ramana. </p><p>She had stepped away from acting after her marriage.</p>