Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress terms GST overhaul 'GST 1.5'; says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that a key demand of the states made in the true spirit of cooperative federalism ' namely, the extension of compensation for another five years to fully protect their revenues' remains unaddressed.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 05:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 05:05 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsGSTJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us