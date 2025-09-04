Congress terms GST overhaul 'GST 1.5'; says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that a key demand of the states made in the true spirit of cooperative federalism ' namely, the extension of compensation for another five years to fully protect their revenues' remains unaddressed.
The Indian National Congress has for long been advocating for a GST 2.0 that reduces the number of rates, cuts the rates on a large number of items of mass consumption, minimises evasion, mis-classification, and disputes, does away with inverted duty structure (lower tax on…