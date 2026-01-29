<p>New Delhi: In a bid to broaden the base of its election committees in States, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>has decided to include the chiefs of its Scheduled Caste, OBC, minority and Adivasi departments as special invitees in them.</p><p>There has been a “consistent and well-founded” demand for their inclusion for some time and the decision cleared by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Congress </a>president Mallikarjun Kharge was announced by general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Tuesday.</p><p>Venugopal said in a letter that the Congress has historically stood for social justice, inclusive representation and participatory decision-making and the latest decision is on those lines.</p>.Opposition will use all democratic means to demand restoration of MGNREGA: Congress.<p>“The active involvement of these frontal organisations at the level of Pradesh (State) Election Committees would enable broader and more meaningful consultations, especially on issues concerning social inclusion, representation of marginalised communities and the lived realities of diverse groups,” he said.</p><p>He said their participation would strengthen the collective decision-making process and ensure that electoral strategies are informed by inclusive and representative perspectives.</p>