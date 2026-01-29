<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">Silver </a>prices on Thursday breached the record Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark in futures trade, while gold touched a lifetime high of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams, riding on strong investor demand and record gains in the international markets.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery zoomed Rs 22,090, or 5.73 per cent, to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram.</p>.<p>Gold futures also witnessed robust buying by investors. The yellow metal for February delivery soared Rs 14,586, or 8.8 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 1,80,501 per 10 grams on the MCX.</p>.<p>In the international market, gold futures on the Comex surpassed the crucial $5,600 per ounce-mark for the first time. The yellow metal for April delivery gained $286.6, or 5.4 per cent, to scale a fresh peak of $5,626.8 per ounce.</p>.<p>Comex silver futures also rose sharply to touch a fresh record of $119.51 per ounce in the overseas markets.</p>.Investing Beyond Fear | Gold and silver will glitter, but equity demands discipline.<p>Analysts said that upbeat industrial demand in silver and a weak US dollar lent further support to the white metal, which has been outperforming gold in recent sessions.</p>.<p>They added that persistent safe-haven buying by traders amid economic uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions continued to fuel the rally in bullion prices.</p>