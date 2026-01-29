Menu
Silver prices breach Rs 4 lakh per kg mark in futures trade amid strong global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery zoomed Rs 22,090, or 5.73%, to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 06:27 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 06:27 IST
