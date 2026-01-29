A 4-lane flyover in Mira-Bhayandar suddenly narrows into just 2 lanes. This double-decker flyover is a part of the Metro Line 9 project by JKumar and is set to be inaugurated in February.



Is this how @MMRDAOfficial designs “infrastructure”?



How did this design get approved? 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZNfwi1Yf9W