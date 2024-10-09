Congress wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another: PM Modi

<p>Mumbai: Accusing the Congress of “feeding on people’s fears”, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Wednesday hit out at India’s grand old party saying that while on one hand it is dividing the Hindu society, on the other, it is creating a fear psychosis in the minds of Muslims. </p><p>According to Modi, the Congress is contesting elections on communal and caste lines and are applying the same formula wherever there are elections. </p><p>“Congress, a party that ruled the country for decades, is now desperate to regain power. Every day, they sow seeds of hatred into people's minds. Soon after independence, Mahatma Gandhi sensed the vile intentions of Congress, and that's why he wanted to dismantle the party,” Modi said after virtually inaugurating a series of projects in Maharashtra.</p>.PM Modi, BJP leaders celebrate party's strongest-ever performance in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.<p>Modi’s statement came a day after the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir election results were announced. </p><p>“Haryana has reflected the mood of the country by blessing us with a third tenure,” he said after the BJP victory in Haryana, where the Congress was expecting an easy win. </p><p>Modi alleged that the Congress’ ecosystem of urban-naxalites was busy in selling false propaganda to the people.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024 | Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals, says PM Modi.<p>“They tried to create a divide between different sections of the society. However, the people saw through their lies.People trust the policies and the governance model of BJP,” he said.</p><p>“Congress is creating fear psychosis in the minds of Muslims. Congress feeds on people's fears. For the sake of their vote bank, Congress is communalising the country,” he added.</p><p>“Congress fights elections on completely communal and casteist lines. Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics. Congress is suppressing the Indian tradition of 'sarvajan hitaye - sarvajan sukhaye', it is suppressing the Sanatan tradition,” said Modi.</p><p>He also added, "Congress has always followed the formula of divide and gain power. Congress has repeatedly proved that it is an irresponsible party. It is still creating new narratives to divide the country. Congress keeps bringing formulas to divide the society. Congress's formula is clear: keep scaring Muslims, intimidate them, convert them into vote banks and strengthen the vote bank."</p>