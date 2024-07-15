Congress wishes K P Sharma Oli on being appointed Nepal PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday extended its wishes to K P Sharma Oli on his appointment as the prime minister of Nepal, and said that every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries for a brighter future.

Oli, the leader of Nepal's largest communist party, was appointed Nepal's prime minister for a fourth term on Sunday to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.