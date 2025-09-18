<p>Hyderabad: Maoists have expressed their readiness to engage with government representatives through video calls, following the emergence of a written communication from the outlawed group.</p>.<p>Days after a letter purportedly written by the Naxalites surfaced, an 8 minutes 35 seconds audio clip has appeared. In the recording, CPI (Maoist) Central Committee spokesperson Abhay discussed several key points mentioned in the letter, including a proposed ceasefire, the possibility of laying down arms, peace negotiations, and gathering input from various party cadres.</p>.Maoists announce temporary suspension of armed struggle, ask govt to declare 'ceasefire'.<p>He also confirmed the group's willingness to communicate with the government initially via video call. Security forces are currently verifying the authenticity of both the letter and the audio recording.</p>.<p>The letter, allegedly written on August 15, offered to surrender arms and observe a month-long ceasefire, though it only surfaced on the internet two days ago. Unusually, the document included a photograph of spokesperson Abhay along with an email address and Facebook ID a significant departure from typical Naxalite communications.</p>.<p>According to the document attributed to the CPI (Maoist) spokesperson, the group has sought feedback from supporters and cadres through Facebook and email while emphasizing the need for discussions with imprisoned members. Intelligence sources suggest there may be internal divisions within the Naxalite ranks, with some supporting the surrender of arms while others oppose the idea.</p>.<p>In recent times, following the launch of Operation Kagaar, Naxalites have been facing serious setbacks. Many Central Committee members of CPI (Maoist) have been killed in encounters over the past year. The killing of general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basava Raj on May 21 has dealt a severe blow to the organization, pushing them into deep uncertainty. It is at this critical juncture that they have made these peace talk appeals and offered to surrender arms.</p>.<p>"The Communist Party of India (Maoist) announces its decision to temporarily abandon armed struggle and participate in mass movements for resolving the problems of India's oppressed people," Abhay said in the audio recording. He addressed India's Prime Minister, Home Minister, Chief Ministers, and Home Ministers of Maoist-affected states, as well as leaders of ruling and opposition parties who have adopted a favorable attitude toward peace talks, members of peace committees, journalists, and the public.</p>.<p>"Our party is making serious and honest efforts to change our party's stance in this direction," he stated.</p>.<p>Abhay explained that on this extremely important matter, the party had sought one month's time to consult with their supreme leadership and revolutionary comrades, proposing a ceasefire to the government. However, he noted that the government has intensified its encirclement and elimination military operations.</p>.<p>"As a result, hundreds of armed police forces have been deployed. In a fierce attack on May 21 during these intensified operations, our party's General Secretary Comrade Basavaraju, along with Central Committee staff and 18 comrades from his security detail, were killed while courageously resisting," he added.</p>.<p>"To take forward the peace talk process initiated by our party's respected General Secretary, we are clarifying that considering the changed world and country's circumstances, and in view of continuous appeals made by the country's Prime Minister, Home Minister, and senior police officers for us to lay down arms and join the mainstream, we have decided to lay down arms and declare a temporary halt to armed struggle," Abhay said.</p>.<p>He emphasised that in the future, the organization will struggle alongside all political parties and organizations on public issues, as far as possible.</p>.<p>Regarding negotiations, Abhay said "We are ready for talks with the Central Home Minister or persons appointed by him, or with a delegation. However, to inform the party about our changed thinking is our responsibility. Among party members who agree or oppose, we will prepare a delegation of clearly agreeing comrades and participate in peace talks. Currently, the limited cadres and some leader comrades in our contact have given their full consent to this new stance."</p>.<p>The spokesperson requested one month's time to consult with comrades working in different states across the country and imprisoned comrades. "We clarify that immediately announcing a ceasefire for one month, stopping search operations, and taking forward the peace talk process depends on the favorable attitude you adopt to transform blood-soaked jungles into peaceful dialogue," Abhay concluded in the audio clip.</p>