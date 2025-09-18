Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Considering ceasefire, Maoists offer to hold talks with government through video call

Security forces are currently verifying the authenticity of the audio recording which includes peace negotiations.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 13:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 13:51 IST
India NewsCPIMaoist

Follow us on :

Follow Us