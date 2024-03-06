Constitution doesn't give Parliament entire universe on mines and mineral development: Supreme Court

Entry 54 of List 1 of the 7th Schedule (union list) talks about 'Regulation of mines and mineral development to the extent to which such regulation and development under the control of the Union is declared by Parliament by law to be expedient in the public interest.'

Entry 23 of List 2 of the 7th Schedule (state list) relates to, 'Regulation of mines and mineral development subject to the provisions of List I with respect to regulation and development under the control of the Union.'

The nine-judge constitution bench is considering the vexed question whether the royalty collected by the Centre on mining leases can be considered as tax, as held by a seven-judge bench in 1989.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih said, once Parliament has specifically made a declaration, only then the the power of the states under Entry 23 of List 2 is ousted.

'When we are considering that states' taxing power is excluded, then we must bear in mind that the domain which has been entrusted to the Parliament is not the entire universe but something which is carved out of that universe of regulation and development,' the bench told the senior lawyer.

Salve contended that the power of Parliament under Entry 54 of List 1 is 'untrammelled' to such an extent that it can 'wipe Entry 23 clean'.

'Entry 54 of List 1 has no limitations. It leaves to the wisdom of Parliament to decide how much they want to occupy the field. It is my submission and has been held by different constitutional benches that the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) (MMDR) Act of 1957 occupies everything,' he said.

Elaborating on his submissions, which continued for the whole day, Salve said at the constitutional level there are no limitations on Parliament which has sweeping powers in this respect.

'Parliament may choose to slice or may take two or the whole slice of the cake. The language of various judgments clears the ambiguity after analysing the Act (MMDR) that it is pretty much the whole thing and nothing remains for the state to do,' he added.