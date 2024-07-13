Construction of dams have turned Sutlej into rivulet: SC judge

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol has said the construction of dams on the Sutlej has turned the trans-Himalayan river into a rivulet, altering the entire ecosystem and eco chain.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled Climate Change: The Policy, Law and Practice by lawyer Jatinder (Jay) Cheema on Friday, Justice Karol also highlighted that climate change is heavily impacting the agriculture sector in the country.

The Supreme Court judge noted that stretches of certain rivers are drying up due to rising temperatures and human activity.

"The only trans-Himalayan river in India, the Sutlej, has turned into a rivulet because of the construction of several dams, changing the entire ecosystem and eco chain," he said.

Justice Karol said successive governments have spent Rs 30,000 crore on cleaning the Ganga. "We know the current state. We have all seen it. A lot more needs to be done on this issue. The famous Gangetic river dolphins, unfortunately, are nowhere to be seen."